Two female judges assassinated in Kabul

Unknown gunmen assassinated two female judges in the capital city of Kabul, an official said on Sunday.

The judges were working with the country's Supreme Court, a spokesman for the court Ahmad Fahim Qawem told dpa.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs confirmed that two women were killed, and another one was wounded, without identifying the victims.

The judges were on their way to their offices when were targeted by the gunmen in the city police district ten of the city, Qawem said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident as of yet.

The security situation remains one of the main challenges for the judicial sector to fully implement the law in the country.

In 2019, a United Nation's Assistance Mission (UNAMA) report said, 13 judges and 19 prosecutors were killed in deliberate attacks across the country.