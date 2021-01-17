Russian-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast in Turkey

A Russian-flagged dry cargo ship sunk off Turkey's Black Sea on Sunday, according to a Turkish governor.

The ship, named Arvin, sunk off the İnkumu Coast of the northern province Bartın, said Sinan Güner.

Güner added that rescue efforts are underway for an estimated 15 crew members -- all Russian nationals -- stranded in three lifeboats.

Efforts launched by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Coast Guard have so far managed to rescue five crew members and recover the lifeless bodies of two others, Güner said.

In a statement, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced that the Navy had deployed a frigate to support the rescue effort.



