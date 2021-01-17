700,000+ health workers in Turkey vaccinated in 4 days

Turkey on January 13 approved the emergency use of a coronavirus jab developed by China's Sinovac, paving the way for a national vaccination drive that will start with healthcare workers. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

Turkey started administering the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech company to health care staff on Thursday.

After inoculation of over 1 million health care workers in Turkey, residents and workers in care and nursing homes and disabled care facilities will be vaccinated. This priority group will be followed by people aged 65 and over.

The first batch of 3 million doses of the vaccine arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30.

Two doses of the vaccine will be administered 28 days apart. Those who recovered from COVID-19 will not be vaccinated in four to six months following their recovery.

Turkey has been implementing curfews on both weeknights and weekends since last month as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that restrictions will be eased gradually as COVID-19 cases have been significantly decreasing recently.