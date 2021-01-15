EU aiming for a win-win situation for relations with Turkey - spokesperson

The EU is aiming for a win-win situation for its relations with Turkey, the European Commission spokesperson said on Friday.

It is very important for the bloc to "re-establish an atmosphere of dialogue, cooperation and mutually beneficial constructive engagement" with Turkey, Peter Stano said.

The EU welcomes the latest conciliatory statements from the Turkish government, but the bloc also looks forward to these "intentions to be translated into concrete actions, meaning de-escalation and refraining from unilateral actions," he explained.

According to the foreign affairs spokesperson, last Saturday's high-level videoconference and the Turkish foreign minister's upcoming visit to Brussels point in this direction.

This is "the only way for us to have a situation which is a win-win situation," Stano said.

The EU and Turkey are partners in many fields, so "we need an environment of constructive dialogue to be able to move forward our relations for the benefit the people of the EU and Turkey," he added.

Stano also welcomed exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece, set to resume on Jan. 25 after a five-year break, to solve their bilateral disputes.

Last Saturday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a videoconference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to visit Brussels on Jan. 21.

After a year of ups and downs in Turkish-EU ties, Turkish leaders have said they hope for progress in ties this year, and expect the EU to take steps towards this end.

Turkey has been an official candidate for EU membership since 2005, but for years progress towards its accession has been stalled.









