Turkey welcomes decision to hold elections in Palestine

Turkey's Consul General in Jerusalem welcomed a decision late Friday to hold national elections in Palestine.

"Turkey had long been waiting for a reconciliation between Palestinian parties through elections," Ahmet Rıza Demirer told Anadolu Agency.

In meetings with Palestinian parties, Turkey expressed support for ensuring national unity and holding general elections in the country, he said.

Demirer urged the international community to respect the results of the elections.

Turkey previously made a promise to send observers to contribute to a transparent election process, he added.

Palestinians are set to have three parliamentary, presidential and National Council polls elections-under a decree signed Friday by the Palestinian president.

Parliamentary elections will be held May 22, presidential elections July 31 and Palestinian National Council elections Aug. 31.

Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah have been at odds since Hamas seized the Gaza Strip from its rival in 2007, but last September the two met in Turkey and agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections.

On Dec. 31, Hamas senior leader Ismail Haniyeh sent Abbas an official letter on ending the division and holding general elections in Palestinian territories.

The last presidential election was in 2005, while the parliamentary elections were last held in 2006.









