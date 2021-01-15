US troop levels cut to 2,500 each in Afghanistan and Iraq

The US has decreased the number of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan to 2,500, accomplishing a key goal of President Donald Trump as he prepares to leave office next week, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The drawdowns may run afoul of Congress, which just two weeks ago prohibited the Pentagon from using funds allocated this year or last to decrease its forces levels below 4,000 in Afghanistan as part of its annual defense spending bill.

Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said progress towards peace in both countries permits the cuts without a decrease in security for Americans and their counterparts.

"Today, the United States is closer than ever to ending nearly two decades of war and welcoming in an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process to achieve a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," he said in a statement.

More cuts, he said, depend on the progress of the peace talks between the Afghanistan government and Taliban rebels.

"Moving forward, while the (Defense) Department continues with planning capable of further reducing US troop levels to zero by May of 2021, any such future drawdowns remain conditions-based," he said.

On Iraq, Miller said the US force reduction reflects "the increased capabilities of the Iraqi security forces."

He added, though, that the reduction "does not equate to a change in US policy."

"US and Coalition forces remain in Iraq to ensure the enduring defeat of (the Daesh [ISIS] terror group)."

"We will continue to have a counterterrorism platform in Iraq to support partner forces with airpower and intelligence," he said.