Erdoğan, Conte hold phone call to discuss bilateral ties
According to the official statement released by the presidential sources on Friday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte had a telephone conversation to discuss steps to improve relations between the two countries and regional developments.
According to the statement, Erdoğan said that Turkey values relations between Ankara and Rome, and when the coronavirus outbreak allows, both countries would like to hold a third intergovernmental summit in Turkey.
Thanking Italy for its support in the context of the European Union, which Italy is a member of, Erdoğan said that he believed Rome would direct the EU to adopt a common sense, fair attitude in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Erdoğan also said that Italy sees steps to cooperate with Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA)-the country's legitimate, UN-recognized government-as beneficial.
Turkey has decried efforts by Greece to turn its expansionary maritime territorial claims in the Eastern Mediterranean-contested by Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Eastern Mediterranean-into a dispute between Turkey and the bloc.
Turkey has stressed that dialogue can resolve the issue and find a fair resolution.
Both Turkey and Italy have historic ties with Libya in North Africa. Turkey has supported the legitimate, Tripoli-based government against the attacks of eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar.