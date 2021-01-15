Erdoğan, Conte hold phone call to discuss bilateral ties

The Turkish president and Italian prime minister discussed bilateral relations in a phone call, Turkish authorities said on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Giuseppe Conte discussed steps to improve relations between the two countries and regional developments, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

According to the statement, Erdoğan said that Turkey values relations between Ankara and Rome, and when the coronavirus outbreak allows, both countries would like to hold a third intergovernmental summit in Turkey.

Thanking Italy for its support in the context of the European Union, which Italy is a member of, Erdoğan said that he believed Rome would direct the EU to adopt a common sense, fair attitude in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdoğan also said that Italy sees steps to cooperate with Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA)-the country's legitimate, UN-recognized government-as beneficial.

Turkey has decried efforts by Greece to turn its expansionary maritime territorial claims in the Eastern Mediterranean-contested by Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Eastern Mediterranean-into a dispute between Turkey and the bloc.

Turkey has stressed that dialogue can resolve the issue and find a fair resolution.

Both Turkey and Italy have historic ties with Libya in North Africa. Turkey has supported the legitimate, Tripoli-based government against the attacks of eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar.









