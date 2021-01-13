Pakistan confers its highest civilian award to Turkish top diplomat Çavuşoğlu
Pakistan on Wednesday conferred its highest civilian award to visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
At a ceremony at the President House in the capital Islamabad aired on state television, President Arif Alvi conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan to Çavuşoğlu.
Çavuşoğlu late Tuesday arrived for a three-day official visit to participate in a second trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.
He will also meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top Pakistani officials.