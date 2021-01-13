Turkey to begin vaccinating health personnel starting Jan.14

Turkey will begin vaccinating all health personnel against the novel coronavirus starting Jan.14, the country's top health official announced Wednesday.

"It's our top priority to run the vaccination program in a transparent manner," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, adding that he, along with the members of Turkey's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Committee that have not contracted the disease yet would soon be first in the country to receive doses of the vaccine.

Speaking after a meeting of the committee in the capital Ankara, he explained that by getting vaccinated, senior officials would be "setting an example" for the public to follow suit.

Each individual will be assigned vaccine doses by name with a barcode, Koca added, saying: "We're determined to apply the vaccine and comply with measures and restrictions until the pandemic comes to an end."

Later, Koca became the first person in Turkey to receive the recently delivered Chinese COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac. "I want to underline that everyone must be vaccinated. We must definitely get the vaccine to return to our normal daily lives."

"I said earlier that there was a light at the end of the tunnel. Today is such a day. I believe the coming days will be bright."





