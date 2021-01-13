Trump urges 'no violence' ahead of Biden inauguration

As Democrats in the House of Representatives gathered to debate impeaching US President Donald Trump, the outgoing leader called Wednesday for "no violence" ahead of reported rallies on inauguration day.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said in a statement. "That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for."

More than 20,000 National Guard members are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. next week for US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, as some pro-Trump circles vowed mass gatherings in support of the US president.

"I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You," he added.

A mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building last week in an attempt to stop the process of certifying Electoral College votes for Biden.

The riots caused the deaths of five people.

American lawmakers are currently debating impeachment, but it is near certain to be approved by the House and move to the Senate for adjudication.

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not allow impeachment to be taken up before Jan. 19, however, multiple reports said citing a spokesman.





