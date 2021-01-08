WORLD

UAE to reopen borders with Qatar as of Saturday

WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
UAE TO REOPEN BORDERS WITH QATAR AS OF SATURDAY

The UAE will open its land, air and sea borders with Qatar as of Saturday, an official said on Friday.

In a statement cited by the UAE state-run WAM news agency, Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, said his country will end all measures taken against Qatar in accordance with the Al-Ula agreement.

Belhoul said the UAE will resolve all other issues with Qatar through bilateral talks.

On Tuesday, the city of Al-Ula in northwestern Saudi Arabia, hosted the 41st Gulf Summit, which saw the announcement of the end of a Gulf crisis that continued since 2017 between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Over the period of the crisis, Kuwait mediated between the parties which recently achieved a breakthrough by opening borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.




More From A News

Contact Us