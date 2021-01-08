Erdoğan says storming of U.S. Capitol Hill by Trump supporters has shocked all humanity

"What happened in the United States, the so-called 'cradle of democracy', has really shocked all of humanity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul following the Friday prayers.

"I hope transition of the presidency to Joe Biden on Jan. 20 occurs as calmly as Donald Trump says in his statement," the Turkish leader stressed in his remarks.



Erdoğan also extended his condolences to families of those killed during riots in Capitol Hill, wished recovery to injured American protesters.

On Wednesday, supporters of Trump protesting Congress' certification of Joe Biden's presidential win clashed with police, eventually breaching the Capitol building and making their way to the Senate floor.

At least five people died after protesters stormed into the building, including one woman shot by Capitol Police.



Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unanimously condemned the assault on the Capitol by the people and called the riots a "coup", "despicable act of terrorism" and "national embarrassment" in separate statements.

Trump, his political allies and millions of Republican citizens have for months claimed that the Nov. 3 election was rigged.









