DONALD TRUMP SAYS HE WONT ATTEND JOE BIDENS INAUGURATION

Donald Trump says he won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
WORLD AP
Published
U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, later this month, he said in a tweet on Friday, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.
In a Friday tweet Trump said, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."
Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in the office.
Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump's plans.