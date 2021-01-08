Turkish aid agency IHH to build mosques and healthcare centers in Mali

A Turkish aid agency laid the foundations of four mosques and three healthcare centers in Mali.

According to a statement from the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), the charity is planning to complete the healthcare centers which will help the West African country in its efforts against the novel coronavirus.

The facility in the capital Bamako, which will be built with the support of Turkish people, will have service capacity of 5,000 patients.

All medical equipment of the three centers will be provided by the IHH.

With the mosques, the IHH seeks to continue to serve Muslims in Mali.

A total of 9,000 people will be able to worship at the mosques in the western city Kayes.

The foundation also plans to pay the two-year salary of the mosques' imams.







