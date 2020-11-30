ISRAELS PM NETANYAHU PREPARING FOR OFFICIAL VISIT TO EGYPT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for an official visit to Egypt, within the next few weeks, to meet Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, a local daily said on Monday.

Netanyahu's visit to Cairo is expected to take place "in the coming weeks", the Israeli daily Maariv noted.

"A bilateral meeting is planned between the economic delegations of Israel and Egypt, where joint economic projects and promotion of business relations between the two countries will be discussed," Maariv said.

Neither the Egyptian nor Israeli authorities have officially commented on the reported news.

Israel and Egypt concluded a peace agreement in 1979.

According to the daily, in May 2018, Netanyahu and Sisi met secretly in Egypt.