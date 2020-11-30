Turkish president receives Ukrainian premier in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Ukraine's prime minister in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to the presidency.

Erdoğan received Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the presidential complex, said the presidency.

"Happy to meet with President @RTErdogan, Turkey is one of Ukraine's key partners and plays an important role in maintaining stability and security in the Black Sea region," Shmyhal said on Twitter after the meeting.

"Ukraine seeks to strengthen cooperation with Turkey, and a Free Trade Agreement is to promote that partnership," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shmyhal also visited the Ankara City Hospital and got to see its state-of-art technology, as well as Turkey's fight against the novel coronavirus.