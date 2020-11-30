NATO invites Biden to summit after he takes office

NATO has invited US President-elect Joe Biden to a summit in Brussels in early 2021, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference Monday.

Answering questions ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting on Dec. 1-2, the NATO chief said a specific date for the summit has not yet been decided but it will be attended by all leaders in the 30-member alliance.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming President Biden next year to a NATO summit here in Brussels," he said.

Saying that there is a strong bipartisan support for NATO in the US, Stoltenberg added that he is looking forward to working with the new administration.

"NATO is the only institution or organization that brings together, North America and Europe," he said. "I'm looking forward to continuing the project NATO 2030."

NATO 2030 is an initiative to make the military alliance, formed in 1949, "ready today to face tomorrow's challenges."