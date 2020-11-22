India reports more than 45k more coronavirus cases

India's coronavirus count neared 9.1 million Sunday after 45,209 new cases were registered in the past day, official figures show.



At least 501 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 133,227 with 9,095,806 infections.

More than 8.5 million patients have recovered with 53,493 in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 93.69%.



The number of active cases in India now stands at 440,962.



In line with experts' warning, many states have been reporting a second surge in infections due to the festival season which ran until the middle of November



India officially reported a decline in overall cases and registered less than 50,000 daily new patients in the last two weeks.

But New Delhi, along with many other cities, has witnessed a rise in infections.



With 5,879 new cases and 111 deaths, the number of containment zones in the capital rose to 4,633.



Many states have imposed night curfews including the western states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the central state of Madhya Pradesh. Delhi is imposing a 2,000 rupee ($27) fine for not wearing masks.



India is the world's second-worst affected country after the US, which has more than 12 million infections.