U.S. reports new 1,476 deaths from coronavirus

Agencies and A News
The US surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases Sunday, adding one million new cases in less than a week, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel , an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,476 to 255,076

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 21 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/36sYS1R)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

