Pupils wearing face masks cross rails at a subway station in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The number of new Coronavirus infections in Germany went over 20 000 again. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 23,648 to 879,564, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 260 to 13,630, the tally showed.