Turkey reports more than 5,100 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 5,103 more coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Friday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 435,273, the ministry announced.

A total of 3,019 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 367,592, while the death toll rose by 141 to reach 12,084.

Almost 157,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 16.94 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 3,990 with 3.8% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Highlighting that the government had to enforce new measures to stem the spread of the virus, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter: "The fight [against the virus] would be easier if we follow the measures together and put our own restrictions on ourselves."

Across the world, novel coronavirus has claimed more than 1.36 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 57.11 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 36.65 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.