BIDEN WINS GEORGIA AFTER RECOUNT, NUMBERS DONT LIE -GA. ELECTION OFFICIAL

Biden wins Georgia after recount, "numbers don't lie" -Ga. election official

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives a national security briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

President Donald Trump did not win Georgia's electoral votes, the secretary of state said on Friday after a recount and audit performed after a narrow victory be Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

"Like other Republicans. I'm disappointed, our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who called himself a proud Trump supporter. "I live by the motto that numbers don't lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct."

