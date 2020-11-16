Russia deploys observation posts in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday it completed deployment of observation posts on the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh region under a cease-fire deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The cease-fire is being observed along the entire contact line, the ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a news conference in Moscow.

"The deployment of Russian peacekeepers' observation posts has been completed in the areas where the peacekeeping operation is being conducted along the contact line. They conduct round-the-clock monitoring of the situation," he said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft had more than 140 flights for the transfer of peacekeepers and equipment since Nov. 10, he added.

The recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone talk.

"Putin and Macron stressed the importance of addressing urgent humanitarian issues, including the return of refugees to their places of permanent residence, ensuring conditions for the normal life of the population, restoring infrastructure, and preserving Christian churches and monasteries," the Kremlin said in a statement following the talk.

Putin also informed Macron about the creation of the Russian Center for Humanitarian Response.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted Sept. 27 and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilian and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation during this time.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.





