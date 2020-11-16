Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın appeared as a guest on Sami Yusuf's Youtube series named as Reflections, on Monday.

Ibrahim Kalın made important statements in the conversation where philosophy was mainly discussed.

Kalın said "Wisdom or Hikmah is really what should be guiding our actions, our thoughts, our feelings, our minds, our hearts because wisdom is the purpose for which we do anything whether you are a physicist or a doctor or a politician or a scholar or a poet.

The world is just a composition of material components and neutrons and protons and chemicals and energy and matter and all of that. There is no transcendent meaning. It's just a word out there, just take it as it is. But we know deep down, we are more than that. "The spokesman answered a question that asked by Sami Yusuf about music and he said "Music is the most important venue, for me at least, to express feelings and ideas and states without saying a word. You just hit the notes, say something."

Finally, Kalın touched on the effects of COVID-19 in the world and expressed that "COVID-19 has turned out to be major test to all of us for the world system for the global order or disorder. We have to really take action to learn some lessons from this. We've been given so many blessings. It's time to understand how precious these are, to be able to see the sunlight, to be able to touch, to be able to taste a cherry or apple, and appreciate how precious and important they are."