Turkish soldier martyred in southeast

A Turkish soldier was martyred in an anti-terror operation in the country's southeast close to the Iraqi border, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Abdurrahman Topuksuz was shot dead in the Çukurca district by harassing fire from members of a separatist terrorist organization, the ministry said in a statement, referring to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.