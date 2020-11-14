Pakistani premier Khan wishes Hindu citizens happy Diwali
WORLD Anadolu Agency
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished the country's Hindu community over Diwali, one of their two key festivals.
Hindus across the world are celebrating five-day Diwali, or the festival of lights, to mark the "victory of good over evil and light over darkness" on Saturday.
"Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," Khan said in a Twitter post.
Hindus, the largest minority in Pakistan, make up 4% of the country's more than 200 million population.