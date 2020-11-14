India must face justice for killing thousands of innocent Pakistanis: PM Khan

India must face justice for killing thousands of innocent Pakistanis in terrorist attacks it has sponsored, Pakistan's prime minister said on Saturday.

Imran Khan's remarks came hours after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and army spokesman Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar's news conference in the capital Islamabad where they presented a dossier with "irrefutable evidence" of New Delhi's sponsorship of terrorism.

"We have provided irrefutable evidence of India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pak[istan]," he said in a series of Twitter posts.

"Details of financial & material support & Indian state's direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent."

He said the international community must "force India to end its terrorism & bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan."

The latest accusations from Islamabad coincide with fresh clashes along the Line of Control (LOC) -- a de facto border that divides the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region between the two nuclear neighbors -- which killed 16 people, including four Indian soldiers.

Hailing the country's security agencies for their fight against terrorism, Khan said they will continue to "give their all to protect our people."

"Let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so with our combined national resolve," he said.

Pakistan and India have a long history of disputes and the Himalayan region of Kashmir has been one of the most prominent issues.

The nuclear neighbors have fought three full-scale wars since partition in 1947, with two of them -- 1948 and 1965 -- over Kashmir.