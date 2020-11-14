Turkish president holds diplomatic phone talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his counterpart from the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, discussed bilateral ties over the phone on Saturday, said an official statement.

During the call, Erdoğan and Abinader deliberated on how to increase bilateral trade and step up investments in the tourism, infrastructure and defense industries, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

President Erdoğan underlined that economic relations between the two countries had great potential and that both countries would benefit if steps were taken in this direction.

Erdoğan also held a phone call with Haitian President Jovenel Moise, discussing how to improve relations between the two countries as well as opportunities for cooperation.

Energy, construction, steel, health and service are prime sectors for enhancing cooperation, he said, adding that action in these areas could help rapidly expand trade.

He also expressed his condolences to Moise over the recent loss of his father.