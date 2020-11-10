EU plans to meet US president-elect Biden

EU Council President Charles Michel is planning to send an invitation to meet US President-elect Joe Biden via video conference, an EU official said Tuesday.

Michel wants to discuss post-election transatlantic relations in the US with leaders from EU member states and Biden, before an EU Leaders Summit in December, according to the EU official who asked not to be named.

The focus of the meeting will be on five main issues: COVID-19, common values and multilateralism, climate change, trade, security and geopolitical common interests.

Michel plans to send an invitation to Biden to attend the summit. The EU administration then wants to hold a summit in Brussels that will bring EU leaders and Biden together.

After the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the US, leaders in the EU sent congratulatory messages declaring they want to revive and strengthen EU-US relations after the Donald Trump administration weakened some alliances.

