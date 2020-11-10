TURKEYS ERDOĞAN CONGRATULATES JOE BIDEN OVER ELECTION VICTORY

A strong cooperation and alliance between Turkey and the US will continue to make a "vital contribution" to world peace, the Turkish president said on Tuesday in a congratulatory message to the US President-elect Joe Biden.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Biden and wished the election results to be beneficial for the "friendly and allied" people of the US, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

"I congratulate you on your election success and express my sincere wishes for the peace and prosperity of the people of the United States of America," he said.

"Today, the challenges we face at the global and regional level require us to further develop and strengthen these relations based on common interests and values," Erdoğan said.

Recalling that he has met Biden on many occasions when the latter was vice president, Erdoğan said the Turkey-US relations are of strategic nature and based on deep-rooted foundations.

He affirmed Turkey's determination to work closely with the US administration in this direction in the coming period.