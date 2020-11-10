Erdoğan: Turkey in historic struggle against those seeking to corner it into trap
Turkey is in a "historic struggle" against those seeking to corner the country into a trap of high-interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement on Tuesday while delivering a speech during a ceremony to commemorate the 82nd death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accompanied by ministers, leaders of political parties, and heads of higher judicial bodies and military commanders, paid a visit to Anitkabir, Atatürk's mausoleum, in the capital Ankara.
Turkey would overcome political obstacles to continue to work on improving economic growth, employment and exports, he told a ceremony to commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the country.
"On the 82nd anniversary of his death, we commemorate the commander-in-chief of our war of independence, the founder of our republic and our first president, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with mercy," Erdoğan wrote in the memorial book.
Atatürk and his fellow fighters emerged victorious, and created an independent and free country, he added.
The president said they will continue to work to leave a more prosperous, strong and prestigious Turkey for future generations.
A minute of silence was observed at 9.05 a.m. (0605GMT), the exact moment when Atatürk passed away at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul in 1938. He was 57.
The Turkish flag was lowered at half-mast, and the national anthem was sung.
Besides strict security measures, Anıtkabir was disinfected due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After the completion of the official ceremony, the mausoleum will open for visitors at 4 p.m (1300GMT) to commemorate and pay their respects to their eternal leader.
Special events will be held in Istanbul and other cities as well.
