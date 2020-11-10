Azeri, Turkish leaders discuss creating joint Russian-Turkish Karabakh peacekeeping centre
WORLD Reuters
Having a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Turkish and Azeri leaders exchanged views over the plans to create a joint Russian-Turkish peacekeeping centre to monitor the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, according to the local media outlets.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed creating a joint Russian-Turkish peacekeeping centre to monitor the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported on Tuesday.
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed.