Libyan army calls on Haftar militias to withdraw before talks

The Libyan army on Friday called for a withdrawal of warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces before a meeting of the Joint Military Commission in the city of Sirte in the next few days.

"The supporting forces of the Sirte and al-Jufra operations [of the Libyan army] welcome holding the Joint Commission (5+5) meeting in Sirte in the upcoming days," read a statement from the Libyan military.

The statement stressed the "necessity of taking out the militias of the [Russian] Wagner and the Janjaweed and the withdrawal of Haftar from the scene."

It said the Libyan army would not hold any meetings in an area that is under the control of foreign mercenaries.

On Wednesday, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission agreed on the implementation of a permanent cease-fire in Libya.

The agreement came in a meeting in the town of Ghadames, which also saw a military subcommittee being formed to oversee the withdrawal of foreign militias.











