TURKEYS ÇAVUŞOĞLU BLASTS FRANCE FOR HYPOCRISY ON CARTOON CENSORING

Turkey's foreign minister on Friday said France censoring a cartoon of its Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is an example of "hypocrisy" and "double standard".

"It is a good example of hypocrisy and double standard," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a news conference following the informal meeting of South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) foreign ministers in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Çavuşoğlu said Europe started to display "this double standard" openly on the pretext of solidarity within the EU or of supporting the member states.

He said while attacks on the most divine values are seen as freedom of speech, small criticisms against themselves are counted as an attack by these countries.

"We are against all kinds of discrimination and racism. We see all of them as crimes against humanity," Çavuşoğlu stressed.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron described Islam as "a religion in crisis", and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle "Islamist separatism" in France.

Tensions further escalated after a high school teacher, Samuel Patty, who showed blasphemous cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad in class, was murdered on Oct. 16.

Insulting cartoons by Charlie Hebdo were also projected on buildings in some French cities.

Macron defended the cartoons, saying France would "not give up our cartoons," causing outrage across the Muslim world.

WINNER OF US ELECTION NOT TO CHANGE TURKEY'S APPROACH

"Whoever is elected [in the US], Turkey will approach to the new American administration in the same way it approaches to any other country," Çavuşoğlu said on the 2020 presidential election in the US as the vote counting continues.

"At the end, it is a decision given by the American people. We have to respect it just like everyone else, particularly the American politicians," he said, adding that Turkey have worked with both Republican and Democrat administrations in the past.

