Turkey reports 2,400 new daily virus cases

Turkey registered 2,436 more novel coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Friday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 389,256, the ministry said.

A total of 1,914 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 334,293, while the death toll rose by 83 to reach 10,722.

More than 145,241 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.8 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,654, with 4.7% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.23 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 48.88 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 32.3 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.