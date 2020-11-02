BERLIN POLICE OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO ARABIC YOUTUBERS ANTI-MACRON STUNT

Berlin police said on Monday they have launched an investigation after a man wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron to perform an anti-Macron stunt in the Neukoelln streets in protest of Paris' anti-Islamic policies.

In a video shared on social media, another man wearing traditional Arab garb is seen pretending to whip and humiliate the man dressed as Macron in Berlin's eastern district of Neukoelln.

Police said they had stopped a YouTuber at Alexanderplatz in the city centre on Saturday evening for performing the stunt.



"He is said to have led his friend in wig and Macron mask on a rope through Neukoelln in a kaftan, insulted him and pretended to beat him," a police tweet said.

Investigators are looking into whether any crime was committed.

Worldwide protests have broken out against Emmanuel Macron across the Muslim world, after the French president Macron's anti-Islamic remarks that hurt Muslim sentiments.



Macron has put his support behind the Islamophobic French magazine Charlie Hebdo to republish the caricatures insulting Islamic values, also stressed that France would not give up Islamophobic cartoons that draw severe criticism from the Muslim world.











