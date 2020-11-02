WHO chief will be tested for COVID 'if he shows symptoms'

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a visit of the Presidents of the Swiss Federal Chambers, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 October 2020. EPA-EFE

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is self-isolating at home, will be tested for COVID-19 if he displays symptoms, a senior official said on Monday.

"Our current protocols don't require that he be tested," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, told a news briefing in Geneva. "He is working at home...continuing to do his job in support of the world. His testing will be depending on the arrival of symptoms or otherwise."

WHO Director-General Tedros said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.