Azeri troops liberate 8 more Karabakh villages from Armenian occupiers

The Azerbaijani army has liberated eight more villages in the Upper Karabakh region from Armenia's occupation, Azerbaijan's president announced Monday.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Chaprand, Haji Isaqli, Gosha Bulag villages of Jabrayil, Dere Gilatagh and Boyuk Gilatagh villages of Zangilan, Ishigli, Muradkhanli, and Milanli villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan's Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter.

Since clashes broke out on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements since Oct. 10.

To date, at least 91 civilians, including 11 children and 27 women, have been killed in Armenia's attacks, according to Azerbaijan's Chief Prosecutor's Office.

About 400 people, including at least 14 infants, 36 children, and 101 women, have also been injured in the attacks.

At least 2,442 homes, 92 apartment buildings, and 428 public buildings have been damaged and become unusable, the authority also said.

UPPER KARABAKH CONFLICT

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Four UN Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General Assembly, as well as international organizations, demand the "immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces" from the occupied Azerbaijani territory.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory -- including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions -- has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

World powers, including Russia, France, and the United States, have called for a sustainable cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.













