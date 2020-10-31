PM Fayez al-Sarraj holds talks with UN envoy on efforts to reach political solution to Libyan crisis

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj held talks on Saturday with UN Acting Libya Envoy Stephanie Williams on efforts to reach a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

According to a statement by the Libyan government, the two sides agreed that the intra-Libyan dialogue in Tunisia on Nov. 9 "represents a historic opportunity for Libyan politicians to decide towards reaching a political solution without foreign interference".

They also underlined that any political solution must include all Libyans and a "clear roadmap that leads to national elections based on the constitution" the statement said.

Tunisia will host on Nov. 9 the UN-sponsored Libyan political dialogue forum between representatives of the Internationally-recognized Libyan government and warlord Khalifa Haftar with a view to holding national elections.

Saturday's talks came one day after al-Sarraj said he had withdrawn his resignation.

A cease-fire deal came into force in Libya on Aug. 21, amid accusations by the Libyan army for Haftar's militia of violating the agreement.









