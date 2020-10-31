Rescue efforts continue in quake-hit Izmir to pull survivors out of rubbles of collapsed building

Hours after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast, survivors were pulled out of the rubble -- shaken but resilient.

Rescue workers have pulled out more than 100 people so far.

Helim Sarı, 62, was rescued from the debris 26 hours after the earthquake. The teams struggled for a long time to save Sarı, whose leg was stuck under the debris.

Sarı had been trapped beneath the Yılmaz Erbek apartment block in the Bayraklı district, and suffered some injuries, TRT reported.

The man had been shopping at a grocery store on the ground floor as the 6.6-magnitude quake struck at 3:01 pm (1201 GMT) on Friday.

TRT described the rescue as a "miracle," adding that Sarı was the fourth person to have been rescued from the building, which was leaning to one side after two storeys collapsed.

After 23 hours, a mother and her three children were rescued. Efforts are ongoing to rescue her fourth child.

Nurcan Tosun, 50, was rescued in the Seferihisar district after 17 hours.

Günay Özışık and Erol Subaş were rescued nine hours after the quake.

Özışık's father spotted his son under the debris through rescue cameras and spoke to him.

Another earthquake victim Buse Hasyılmaz and her family were rescued after nine-and-a-half hours.

Sixty-two-year-old Emine Eren was pulled out after 14 hours.

Help came after 15 hours for Fadime Tolu, 53. Her neighbor Gülçin Aykut Soydan was also rescued.

Hula Özmet and Inci Okan were also pulled out alive after 17 hours.

They were all taken to hospitals for health checks.

A cat and a dog was also among the rescued.

At least 28 people have been killed and over 880 injured after the magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday.











