Turkish Interior Minister Soylu tests positive for COVID-19

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and his family are under treatment in a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the minister said Saturday on Twitter.

Soylu said that they started to receive treatment on doctor's advice in the hospital after feeling sick on Monday.

He added that his wife and daughter also tested positive, but that they are feeling better today.

Soylu also wished urgent recovery to all patients and those injured in Izmir in an earthquake Friday and conveyed his condolence to families who lost their loved ones in the quake.

Soylu becomes the highest-ranking Turkish government official to have contracted the virus so far.

Earlier, mayors of the country's largest city Istanbul and the Mediterranean tourism hub of Antalya had announced they tested positive for the virus. The Antalya mayor has been in critical condition since mid-August.