Macron announces new virus lockdown for France
WORLD AFP
Published
France to enter national lockdown from Friday, schools to remain open
French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday a new lockdown aimed at halting an alarming acceleration of Covid-19 cases, to take effect from Thursday night until "at least December 1".
Bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses will be forced to close, but unlike during the two-month lockdown imposed last spring, students will continue to go to school, Macron said during a televised address.