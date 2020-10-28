Turkey registers 2,305 new daily COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths

People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk along the Ataturk Boulevard, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

The number of people dying after contracting coronavirus in Turkey has exceeded 10,000, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Turkey recorded 77 new COVID-19 fatalities over the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to 10,027, said Fahrettin Koca after a meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board in Istanbul.

The country also registered 2,305 new coronavirus patients, pushing the tally to 368,513, according to Health Ministry data.

Some 1,662 more patients, meanwhile, recovered over the past day, raising the count to 319,181.

As many as 128,312 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 13.60 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,836, with 5% this week suffering from pneumonia.

The board meeting, which was being held in Ankara since the beginning of the pandemic, took place in Istanbul for the first time as the health minister is on a five-day tour to the metropolis.

'No problems that could obstruct health system'

Koca told reporters that COVID-19 in Turkey is currently being transmitted from one person to an average of three, urging the citizens to reduce movement and contact.

Arguing that Turkey does not have problems that could obstruct the health system, he said discipline is necessary in fighting the outbreak.

"If we don't control the situation in Istanbul, the pandemic will no longer be manageable," he said.

The minister called on the residents of Istanbul who have tested positive for the virus to accurately report their contacts to the filiation teams.

"Don't go out unless you [absolutely] have to," he said. "Postpone non-essential celebrations and ceremonies. This stage requires discipline."

He, however, said that travel restrictions were not being considered at the moment.