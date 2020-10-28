Algeria president transferred to German hospital
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune transferred to Germany for medical treatment
Algeria's president was transferred from hospital in Algiers to Germany on Wednesday, officials said, days after the 74-year-old went into self-isolation following reports of suspected coronavirus cases among his aides.
"The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune was transferred... to Germany for in-depth medical examinations on the recommendation of medical staff," a statement from the presidency said.
The transfer comes a day after Tebboune was admitted into hospital in Algeria's capital.