Wild-eyed pro-Armenia protesters attack Turkish nationals amid road-blocking protest in French city of Isere

At least four people got injured on Wednesday when pro-Armenia protesters in southeastern France attacked Turkish nationals who were going to work, amid a road-blocking protest staged to show support for the Armenian occupation of the Upper Karabakh region.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, eyewitnesses said some 300-400 Armenian protesters blocked the A7 highway in the city of Isere near Lyon from both directions.

A group of Turkish nationals who were going to work asked the protesters to allow traffic to move freely on the highway. A brawl broke out and the protesters attacked the Turkish citizens.

Footage on social media shows protesters carrying Armenian flags beating two people with sticks.

According to eyewitnesses, at least one of the injured was hospitalized.

Since clashes erupted in Nagorho-Karabakh last month, far-right Armenian protesters have organized various rallies in European cities in support of Armenian occupation in the region.

UPPER KARABAKH CONFLICT

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Since clashes erupted Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani forces and civilians, violating three humanitarian cease-fires.

Four UN Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General Assembly as well as international organizations demand the "immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces" from the Azerbaijani territory.

World powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have called to halt tensions in the region. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.









