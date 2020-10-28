Al-Azhar calls on international community to criminalise anti-Muslim actions
WORLD Reuters
The Grand Imam of Egypt's al-Azhar on Wednesday called on the international community to criminalise anti-Muslim actions, following insulting cartoons being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad.
Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, who sits at the head of the thousand-year-old seat of Sunni Muslim learning, also said that al-Azhar strongly rejects the use of anti-Muslim sentiment to rally votes in elections.