Erdoğan vows to keep up pressure on Israel via diplomacy until Gaza massacre ends

Türkiye will continue to pressure Israel until it stops its war on the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday. "We will continue to put pressure on Israel in the areas of trade and diplomacy until the Netanyahu administration stops its massacres in Gaza," Erdoğan said at the General Assembly of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in Istanbul.