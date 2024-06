Discovering the Mystique of White Lions in Karachi, Pakistan

Contrary to popular belief, white lions are not albinos. These majestic creatures typically reach maturity around three to four years old, with males starting to develop a mane at about one year. White lions have an average lifespan of around 18 years. Join us as we explore the lives of these fascinating animals being taken care of in Karachi, Pakistan. Witness their unique beauty and learn more about their care and habitat.