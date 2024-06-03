 Contact Us
06.03.2024 21:21
The world's largest election could also be one of its most consequential. With close to 970 million voters among its more than 1.4 billion people, India is gearing up for a historic general election. This political showdown pits Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an avowed Hindu nationalist, against a broad alliance of opposition parties striving to play catch up. In this video, we dive into the key players, the stakes, and what this election means for India's future.
