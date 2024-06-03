India polls: What you need to know about the world's largest election

The world's largest election could also be one of its most consequential. With close to 970 million voters among its more than 1.4 billion people, India is gearing up for a historic general election. This political showdown pits Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an avowed Hindu nationalist, against a broad alliance of opposition parties striving to play catch up. In this video, we dive into the key players, the stakes, and what this election means for India's future.