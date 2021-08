Turkish women's volleyball team beat Russians 3-2

Turkey women's volleyball team beat the Russian Olympic Committee 3-2 to secure the third position in Tokyo 2020 Olympics Pool B on Monday. The ROC team made a flying start to the match, opening up a 13-9 advantage and forcing Turkey to take a timeout. Despite a late fightback, with four back-to-back points, the "queens of the nets," the ROC clinched the first set 25-21.